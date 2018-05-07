Arnon ErezIsraeli pianist and chamber musician. Born 1965
Arnon Erez
1965
Arnon Erez Biography (Wikipedia)
Arnon Erez' is an acclaimed Israeli pianist and chamber musician, and a piano professor at the Buchmann-Mehta School of Music (formerly the Samuel Rubin Israel Academy of Music), in the Faculty of Arts at Tel Aviv University.
Arnon Erez Tracks
Hungarian Dances WoO1 (No. 1 in G minor)
Johannes Brahms
Hungarian Dances WoO1 (No. 1 in G minor)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpg
Hungarian Dances WoO1 (No. 1 in G minor)
Last played on
Romance, JW VII/3
Leos Janáček
Romance, JW VII/3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt7m.jpg
Romance, JW VII/3
Last played on
Abodah for violin and piano
Ernest Bloch
Abodah for violin and piano
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.png
Abodah for violin and piano
Last played on
21 Hungarian dances - no.5 in G minor
Johannes Brahms
21 Hungarian dances - no.5 in G minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpg
21 Hungarian dances - no.5 in G minor
Last played on
Serenade
David Popper
Serenade
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.png
Serenade
Last played on
Dance of the Green Devil
Gaspar Cassadó
Dance of the Green Devil
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.png
Dance of the Green Devil
Last played on
Carmeniana
Georges Bizet
Carmeniana
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt70.jpg
Carmeniana
Last played on
Hungarian Dance No 20 in D minor
Hagai Shaham
Hungarian Dance No 20 in D minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpg
Hungarian Dance No 20 in D minor
Last played on
Scenes from the Csardas: No. 9 Czinka Panna's Tune
Jeno Hubay
Scenes from the Csardas: No. 9 Czinka Panna's Tune
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.png
Scenes from the Csardas: No. 9 Czinka Panna's Tune
Last played on
Stutschewsky - Dance Orientale; Rostropovich - Humoresque (feat. Various Artists & Arnon Erez)
Hillel Zori
Stutschewsky - Dance Orientale; Rostropovich - Humoresque (feat. Various Artists & Arnon Erez)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.png
Stutschewsky - Dance Orientale; Rostropovich - Humoresque (feat. Various Artists & Arnon Erez)
Last played on
Tortelier - Serenade; Piatti - Tarantella (feat. Various Artists & Arnon Erez)
Hillel Zori
Tortelier - Serenade; Piatti - Tarantella (feat. Various Artists & Arnon Erez)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.png
Tortelier - Serenade; Piatti - Tarantella (feat. Various Artists & Arnon Erez)
Last played on
Popper - Barcarole Venetienne; Fitzenhagen - Capriccio (feat. Various Artists & Arnon Erez)
Hillel Zori
Popper - Barcarole Venetienne; Fitzenhagen - Capriccio (feat. Various Artists & Arnon Erez)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.png
Popper - Barcarole Venetienne; Fitzenhagen - Capriccio (feat. Various Artists & Arnon Erez)
Last played on
Carmeniana (feat. Arnon Erez)
Hillel Zori
Carmeniana (feat. Arnon Erez)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt70.jpg
Carmeniana (feat. Arnon Erez)
Last played on
Trio in A minor for piano and strings
Maurice Ravel
Trio in A minor for piano and strings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpg
Trio in A minor for piano and strings
Last played on
