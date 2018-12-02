Tim Fain
Tim Fain Biography (Wikipedia)
Tim Fain is an American violinist, perhaps best known for his performances in the movie Black Swan and his work with American composer Philip Glass.
Tim Fain Tracks
Partita for Solo Violin ii & iii. Morning Song and Dance 1
Philip Glass
Ornament & Crime III
Bryce Dessner
Ornament and Crime (3rd mvt)
Bryce Dessner
Partita for solo violin (Opening)
Philip Glass
Yarney's Waltz
Nicholas Britell, Tim Fain & Caitlin Sullivan
Double Concerto for Violin and Cello no.1
Hague Philharmonic Orchestra, Tim Fain, Philip Glass, Wendy Sutter & Jurjen Hempel
