Jane Manning
Born 20 September 1938
Jane Manning
1938-09-20
Jane Manning Biography (Wikipedia)
Jane Marian Manning OBE (born 20 September 1938) is an English concert and opera soprano, writer on music, and Visiting Professor at the Royal College of Music. She has been described by one critic as "the irrepressible, incomparable, unstoppable Ms. Manning – life and soul of British contemporary music"
In 1966, she married the composer Anthony Payne, but she does not use her married name professionally.
Jane Manning Tracks
Adlestrop
Anthony Payne
Adlestrop
Adlestrop
Nachtlied
Jonathan Harvey
Nachtlied
Nachtlied
The Old woman of Beare
Nicola LeFanu
The Old woman of Beare
The Old woman of Beare
The Same Day Dawns
Nicola LeFanu
The Same Day Dawns
The Same Day Dawns
In Terra Pax
Gerald Finzi
In Terra Pax
In Terra Pax
Past BBC Events
Proms 1988: Prom 02
Kensington Town Hall
22
Jul
1988
Proms 1988: Prom 02
Kensington Town Hall
Proms 1986: Prom 19
Royal Albert Hall
4
Aug
1986
Proms 1986: Prom 19
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1980: Prom 16
Royal Albert Hall
2
Aug
1980
Proms 1980: Prom 16
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1978: Prom 36
Royal Albert Hall
28
Aug
1978
Proms 1978: Prom 36
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1977: Prom 24
Round House, The
15
Aug
1977
Proms 1977: Prom 24
Round House, The
Back to artist