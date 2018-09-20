Jane Marian Manning OBE (born 20 September 1938) is an English concert and opera soprano, writer on music, and Visiting Professor at the Royal College of Music. She has been described by one critic as "the irrepressible, incomparable, unstoppable Ms. Manning – life and soul of British contemporary music"

In 1966, she married the composer Anthony Payne, but she does not use her married name professionally.