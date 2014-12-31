Cathal Joseph "Carl" Smyth (born 14 January 1959), also known as Chas Smash, is an English singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. In a career spanning more than 40 years, Smash came to prominence in the late 1970s as the backing vocalist, trumpet player, harmonica player and dancer for the English ska band Madness.

In addition to trumpet, Smyth plays the bass guitar (having initially joined Madness as a bassist), acoustic guitar and other various percussion instruments. He occasionally performs the lead vocals, such as on the songs "Michael Caine", "Wings of a Dove", "One Step Beyond" and "Madness (Is All in the Mind)". He was initially an occasional songwriter, but became a more regular contributor over the course of Madness's career and was credited as co-writer on the band's major international hit, "Our House".