Jochen van der Steijn (born April 11, 1979), better known by his stage name Jochen Miller, is a trance musician and progressive house DJ from Langenboom in the province of North Brabant in southern Netherlands.
Tracks:

South Point (feat. SL8)
South Point (feat. SL8)
Cheer Up
Cheer Up
Bamm!
Bamm!
Brace Yourself (Jochen Miller Re-Edit)
Brace Yourself (Jochen Miller Re-Edit)
Troucid
Troucid
U And Eye
U And Eye
UPad (2010)
UPad (2010)
Lost Connection (Artento Divini Remix) (2008)
Lost Connection (Artento Divini Remix) (2008)
U Pad
U Pad
