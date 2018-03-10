Kristine Elizabeth Weitz (born June 8, 1962) known by the stage name of Kristine W, is an American Dance, Electronica & Jazz singer-songwriter. Currently Kristine W has 17 billboard dance hits. Billboard named Kristine W one of the top 3 Dance Artists of the Decade behind Madonna and Beyonce. In December 2016, Kristine W was named by Billboard Magazine's 8th Greatest Dance Music Artist of All Time behind such greats as Donna Summer, Madonna and Rihanna. She has released ten albums and 23 singles to date. In 2004, The Advocate stated that she had helped shape the nightlife of the past decade. Her first 8 singles all reached #1 on the Billboard Hot Dance Club Play charts which set a new record. As of 2009, 14 of 15 singles had reached the top of the Billboard dance charts. In December 2016, Billboard magazine ranked her as the 8th Greatest Dance Artist of all-time.