LouaneFrench singer at The Voice 2. Born 26 November 1996
Louane
Louane Biography (Wikipedia)
Anne Peichert (born 26 November 1996), known by her stage name Louane Emera or simply Louane, is a French singer and actress.
She is best known for being a semi-finalist in the second season of The Voice: la plus belle voix in France with Louis Bertignac as a coach. She later got a role in La Famille Bélier which won her a César Award.
