Prairie PrinceBorn 7 May 1950
Prairie Prince
1950-05-07
Prairie Prince Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Lempriere "Prairie" Prince (born May 7, 1950) is an American drummer and graphic artist. He came to prominence in the 1970s as a member of the San Francisco based rock group the Tubes, was a member of Jefferson Starship from 1992-2008, and has worked with a wide range of other performers as a session musician.
