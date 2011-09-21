Young Legionnaire are a British band formed in 2009. Since 2010, the band's lineup has consisted of founders Paul Mullen (of The Automatic, formerly of yourcodenameis:milo) and Gordon Moakes (formerly of Bloc Party) alongside drummer Dean Pearson. Will Bowerman was the band's drummer from their formation until his departure in 2010, returning to touring duties with La Roux.

The band released their first single, the limited vinyl release of "Colossus/Iron Dream" through Holy Roar Records, in 2010, with their debut album Crisis Works released through Wichita Recordings the following year to favourable reviews. An extended play entitled Wreckonomics was released in 2012. Their second full-length album Zero Worship was released through Superstar Destroyer Records in 2016.