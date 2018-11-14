Georges MartyBorn 16 May 1860. Died 11 October 1908
Georges Marty
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1860-05-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/939e2e25-f158-48cd-ad92-1334558b2a67
Georges Marty Biography (Wikipedia)
Georges-Eugène Marty (Paris, 16 May 1860 – Paris, 11 October 1908) was a French conductor and composer associated with both major opera houses in Paris.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Georges Marty Tracks
Sort by
Pensée intime from 3 Little Pieces; Les Myrtilles from Poèmes sylvestres
Georges Marty
Pensée intime from 3 Little Pieces; Les Myrtilles from Poèmes sylvestres
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pensée intime from 3 Little Pieces; Les Myrtilles from Poèmes sylvestres
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist