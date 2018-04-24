¡Forward, Russia! are an English alternative band from Leeds, active from between 2004 and 2008, before reforming in 2013. The band's debut album, Give Me a Wall, was released in 2006. Until 2006, the band only named tracks with numbers, in the order that they were written. The band had used Faux Cyrillic, with its name occasionally typeset as ¡FФЯWДЯD, RUSSIД!. The band went on hiatus after the release of their second album, Life Processes, in 2008. They reformed in 2013 for a show at the Brudenell Social Club in Leeds in November 2013 for its 100th anniversary, and then played the Live at Leeds Festival at Leeds Town Hall in 2014.