¡Forward, Russia!Formed 2004
¡Forward, Russia!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqrpz.jpg
2004
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/939af253-eb5d-43af-b12c-bfbabf544211
¡Forward, Russia! Biography (Wikipedia)
¡Forward, Russia! are an English alternative band from Leeds, active from between 2004 and 2008, before reforming in 2013. The band's debut album, Give Me a Wall, was released in 2006. Until 2006, the band only named tracks with numbers, in the order that they were written. The band had used Faux Cyrillic, with its name occasionally typeset as ¡FФЯWДЯD, RUSSIД!. The band went on hiatus after the release of their second album, Life Processes, in 2008. They reformed in 2013 for a show at the Brudenell Social Club in Leeds in November 2013 for its 100th anniversary, and then played the Live at Leeds Festival at Leeds Town Hall in 2014.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
¡Forward, Russia! Tracks
Sort by
Nine
¡Forward, Russia!
Nine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrpz.jpglink
Nine
Last played on
Eighteen
¡Forward, Russia!
Eighteen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrpz.jpglink
Eighteen
Last played on
Twelve
¡Forward, Russia!
Twelve
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrpz.jpglink
Twelve
Last played on
Nineteen
¡Forward, Russia!
Nineteen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrpz.jpglink
Nineteen
Last played on
Don't Reinvent What You Don't Understand - 6Music Session 23/04/2008
¡Forward, Russia!
Don't Reinvent What You Don't Understand - 6Music Session 23/04/2008
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrpz.jpglink
Breaking Standing - 6Music Session 23/04/2008
¡Forward, Russia!
Breaking Standing - 6Music Session 23/04/2008
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrpz.jpglink
12 / 18 Truck Festival 2006
¡Forward, Russia!
12 / 18 Truck Festival 2006
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrpz.jpglink
12 / 18 Truck Festival 2006
Last played on
Spring Is A Condition
¡Forward, Russia!
Spring Is A Condition
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrpz.jpglink
Spring Is A Condition
Last played on
Breaking Standing
¡Forward, Russia!
Breaking Standing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrpz.jpglink
Breaking Standing
Last played on
¡Forward, Russia! Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist