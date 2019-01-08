Gabriella "Gabi" Wilson (born June 27, 1997), better known by her stage name H.E.R. (acronym for Having Everything Revealed), is an American singer from Vallejo, California. Before being known as H.E.R., Wilson rose to fame by participating in 2009’s Radio Disney’s Next Big Thing. She signed to RCA Records and has released five extended plays under the label: H.E.R. Volume 1 (2016), H.E.R. Volume 2 (2017), H.E.R. Volume 2, The B Sides (2017), I Used To Know Her: The Prelude (2018) and I Used To Know Her: Part 2 (2018). Her identity was previously unknown as the mystery was a metaphor for herself and she preferred to be represented by music.

Her debut, the seven-song EP H.E.R. Vol. 1, was released on September 9, 2016 by RCA Records. It made iTunes' Best of 2016 R&B/Soul Albums list, with the track "Losing" making the iTunes Best R&B/Soul Singles list. The release also included a cover of Drake's "Jungle".