Alasdair Roberts (born 8 August 1977) is a Scottish folk musician. He released a number of albums under the name Appendix Out and, following the 2001 album The Night Is Advancing, under his own name. Roberts is also known for his frequent collaborations with other musicians and writers, as well as for being a member of the folk supergroup The Furrow Collective.
Alasdair Roberts Performances & Interviews
Alasdair Roberts - Farewell To Glasgow City
Alasdair Roberts - Pangs
