Marshall JeffersonBorn 19 September 1959
Marshall Jefferson
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04tlskc.jpg
1959-09-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/93938558-9a84-4a7f-a15c-6f145100ff5c
Marshall Jefferson Biography (Wikipedia)
Marshall Jefferson (born September 19, 1959 in Chicago, Illinois) is an American musician, working in house music, in particular, the subgenres of Chicago house and deep house.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Marshall Jefferson Tracks
Sort by
Move Your Body
Marshall Jefferson
Move Your Body
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04tlskc.jpglink
Move Your Body
Last played on
Move Your Body (The House Music Anthem)
Marshall Jefferson
Move Your Body (The House Music Anthem)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04tlskc.jpglink
Move Your Body (The House Music Anthem)
Last played on
Move Your Body (Skapes Remix)
Marshall Jefferson
Move Your Body (Skapes Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04tlskc.jpglink
Move Your Body (Skapes Remix)
Last played on
Move Your Body (Original Mix)
Marshall Jefferson
Move Your Body (Original Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04tlskc.jpglink
Move Your Body (feat. Jeppe Kjellberg)
Marshall Jefferson
Move Your Body (feat. Jeppe Kjellberg)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04tlskc.jpglink
Move Your Body (feat. Jeppe Kjellberg)
Last played on
Lock The Doors (Rhythm Masters remix)
Marshall Jefferson
Lock The Doors (Rhythm Masters remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04tlskc.jpglink
Mushrooms (Justin Martin Mix)
Marshall Jefferson
Mushrooms (Justin Martin Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04tlskc.jpglink
Mushrooms (Justin Martin Mix)
Last played on
The House Music Anthem (Move Your Body)
Marshall Jefferson
The House Music Anthem (Move Your Body)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04tlskc.jpglink
House Music (Cratebug Remix)
Marshall Jefferson
House Music (Cratebug Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04tlskc.jpglink
House Music (Cratebug Remix)
Last played on
Move Your Body (Cratebug Remix) (Richy Ahmed Mash-Up)
Marshall Jefferson
Move Your Body (Cratebug Remix) (Richy Ahmed Mash-Up)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04tlskc.jpglink
Move Your Body (Cratebug Remix) (Richy Ahmed Mash-Up)
Last played on
Open Your Eyes
Marshall Jefferson
Open Your Eyes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04tlskc.jpglink
Open Your Eyes
Last played on
The Remixes (Sante Remix)
Full Intention
The Remixes (Sante Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01cwwwg.jpglink
The Remixes (Sante Remix)
Last played on
Latest Marshall Jefferson News
Marshall Jefferson Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist