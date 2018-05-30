Rosie & The OriginalsFormed 1960. Disbanded 1973
Rosie & The Originals
1960
Rosie & The Originals Biography (Wikipedia)
Rosie and the Originals were an American 1960s musical group best known for their single "Angel Baby." Fronted by lead singer Rosie Hamlin, the group produced two singles (including "Angel Baby") for Highland Records and, like many other musicians of the era, ended up in protracted legal battles with their record label over royalties and credits.
Rosie & The Originals Tracks
My Darling Forever
Rosie & The Originals
Angel Baby
Rosie & The Originals
Lonely Blue Nights
Rosie & The Originals
"You're No Good"
Rosie & The Originals
