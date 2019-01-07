Althea & DonnaFormed 1977. Disbanded 1979
Althea & Donna
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqsf9.jpg
1977
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9392a824-7157-4a5b-9880-23775ee54805
Althea & Donna Biography (Wikipedia)
Althea & Donna were a Jamaican reggae vocal duo, consisting of Althea Rose Forrest and Donna Marie Reid. They are best known for their 1977 single "Uptown Top Ranking", which was a number one hit in the United Kingdom in 1978.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Althea & Donna Tracks
Sort by
Uptown Top Ranking
Althea & Donna
Uptown Top Ranking
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqsf9.jpglink
Uptown Top Ranking
Last played on
Playlists featuring Althea & Donna
Althea & Donna Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist