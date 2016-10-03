Bickram Ghosh (born 20 October 1966) is an Indian tabla player who performs Hindustani classical music and fusion music. His music is strongly influenced by thumri and khayal genres of the Patiala gharana. Ghosh is known to experiment and reinterpret music and culture; he dabbles in a vast repertoire of musical genres, from classical, rock, new-age, fusion to film music.

Bickram Ghosh is one of the most well known names in the world of Indo-fusion music. Having performed the world over with the greatest names in classical music (especially Pt. Ravi Shankar with whom he played for over a decade), Bickram went on to form his band Rhythmscape. Bickram played on four albums that were nominated for Grammies including George Harrison's Brainwashed. He played on "Full Circle" with Pandit Ravi Shankar which won Shankar a Grammy. Bickram's subsequent super successful solo albums like Beyond Rhythmscape, Folktail, Drum Invasion. Kingdom of Rhythm, Interface, Electro classical, Transformation etc. have consolidated his position as a pioneer of a new fusion sound.