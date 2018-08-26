Bohren & der Club of GoreFormed 1992
Bohren & der Club of Gore
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1992
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/938df0a0-c650-4cf8-9b23-5ad8a5cb4805
Biography (Wikipedia)
Bohren & der Club of Gore is a German ambient/jazz band from Nordrhein-Westfalen, Germany.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Karin
Bohren & der Club of Gore
Karin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Karin
Last played on
Constant Fear
Bohren & der Club of Gore
Constant Fear
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Constant Fear
Last played on
Midnight Walker
Bohren & der Club of Gore
Midnight Walker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Midnight Walker
Last played on
Welk
Bohren & der Club of Gore
Welk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Welk
Last played on
Piano Nights
Bohren & der Club of Gore
Piano Nights
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Piano Nights
Last played on
Unrasiert
Bohren & der Club of Gore
Unrasiert
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Unrasiert
Last played on
Darkstalker
Bohren & der Club of Gore
Darkstalker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Darkstalker
Last played on
Dead End Angels
Bohren & der Club of Gore
Dead End Angels
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dead End Angels
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist