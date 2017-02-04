Glen GlennBorn 24 October 1934
Glen Glenn
1934-10-24
Glen Glenn Biography (Wikipedia)
Orin Glenn Troutman (born October 24, 1934), known professionally as Glen Glenn, is an American rockabilly singer whose career began in the early 1950s and continues to this day.
He was born in Joplin, Missouri. In late 1957, he signed with Era Records in Los Angeles, California and in January 1958 his first single was released, "Everybody's Movin'" backed with "I'm Glad My Baby's Gone".
Everybody`s movin`
Glen Glenn
Everybody`s movin`
Everybody`s movin`
Last played on
One Cup Of Coffee And A Cigarette
Glen Glenn
One Cup Of Coffee And A Cigarette
One Cup Of Coffee And A Cigarette
Last played on
EVERYBODY`S MOVIN`
Glen Glen
EVERYBODY`S MOVIN`
EVERYBODY`S MOVIN`
Last played on
