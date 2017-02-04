Orin Glenn Troutman (born October 24, 1934), known professionally as Glen Glenn, is an American rockabilly singer whose career began in the early 1950s and continues to this day.

He was born in Joplin, Missouri. In late 1957, he signed with Era Records in Los Angeles, California and in January 1958 his first single was released, "Everybody's Movin'" backed with "I'm Glad My Baby's Gone".