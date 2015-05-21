Bob BeldenBorn 31 October 1956. Died 20 May 2015
Bob Belden
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1956-10-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/938b624b-ae0e-4f14-9d37-f95bd817c285
Bob Belden Biography (Wikipedia)
James Robert Belden (October 31, 1956 – May 20, 2015) was an American saxophonist, arranger, composer, bandleader, and producer. As a composer he may be best known for his Grammy Award winning orchestral jazz recording, Black Dahlia (2001). As producer he is mostly associated with the remastering of seminal recordings by trumpeter Miles Davis for Columbia Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bob Belden Tracks
Sort by
Black Dahlia (City of Angels)
Bob Belden
Black Dahlia (City of Angels)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Black Dahlia (City of Angels)
Orchestra
Last played on
Bob Belden Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Les filles de Cadiz, by Delibes arr. Gil Evans
-
"Miles hated critics..." Don Cheadle tells it how it is
-
Herbie Hancock on meeting Miles Davis: "Miles said 'Play something.' I was so nervous all I could play was a ballad..."
-
Marcus Miller
-
A-Z of Jazz - D
-
Was Miles Davis any good in the 80s?
-
Miles Davis: Kind of Blue
Back to artist