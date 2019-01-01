Julius RietzBorn 28 December 1812. Died 12 September 1877
Julius Rietz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1812-12-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9389d107-8178-427b-b9b1-f2cff3702ed6
Julius Rietz Biography (Wikipedia)
August Wilhelm Julius Rietz (28 December 1812 in Berlin – 12 September 1877 in Dresden) was a German composer, conductor, cellist, and teacher. His students included Woldemar Bargiel, Salomon Jadassohn, Arthur O'Leary, and (by far the most celebrated) Sir Arthur Sullivan. He also edited many works by Felix Mendelssohn for publication.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Julius Rietz Tracks
Sort by
Julius Rietz Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist