Kahimi Karie (カヒミ・カリィ Kahimi Karii) is a Japanese Shibuya-kei musician.

Kahimi sings in English, French, and Japanese (among other languages) with whisper-like vocals. A number of her early songs were written for her by Momus. She also has a strong connection to Cornelius, who collaborated on many early works, and whose trendy Trattoria label released many of her EPs in the mid-'90s. Karie currently lives in New York City, though she spent much of her career in Paris.