Xerath were a British heavy metal band from Basingstoke, Hampshire, UK. The band formed in 2007, and gained international recognition after the release of their debut album I (One) via Candlelight Records in 2009, a record label they stuck with throughout their existence.

Containing elements of progressive, death, thrash and symphonic metal, Xerath's music is characterized by the mix of polyrhythmic guitar riffing and drumming, with orchestral and symphonic elements. Xerath cited their influences as Strapping Young Lad, Dimmu Borgir, and Opeth as well as film score composition and an eclectic mix of other bands and genres.

After nearly a decade of touring and three album releases (named sequentially I, II and III), the group disbanded in early 2017.