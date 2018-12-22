The Cornshed SistersJennie, Cath, Liz and Marie
The Cornshed Sisters


The Cornshed Sisters Tracks
It Smells A Lot Like Christmas
Have A Good Christmas Time
Dresden
Dresden
Running (6 Music session for Marc Riley 221117)
Running
Running
Honey and Tar
Honey and Tar
The Message
The Message
We Have Said This Is Impossible (Marc Riley Session, 27 Jul 2017)
Black And White (Marc Riley Session, 27 Jul 2017)
The Message (Marc Riley Session, 27 Jul 2017)
Winter Wonderland (Live from York Christmas Market)
Winter Wonderland (Live from York Christmas Market)
Winter Wonderland (6 Music Session, 16 Dec 2016)
Winter Wonderland (6 Music Session, 16 Dec 2016)
Dance At My Weding (6 Music Session, 15 Feb 2012)
Soft White (6 Music Session, 15 Feb 2012)
One By One (6 Music Session, 15 Feb 2012)
The Rigs Of Sunderland
When Doves Cry
When Doves Cry
Mr Sellack
Mr Sellack
Dresden (Marc Riley session 15th Feb)
Dresden (Marc Riley session 15th Feb)
The Bee Keeper
The Bee Keeper
Nowhere Man
Nowhere Man
