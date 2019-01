Public Service Broadcasting are a London-based pseudonymous musical group consisting of J. Willgoose, Esq. on guitar, banjo, other stringed instruments, samplings and electronic musical instruments, Wrigglesworth on drums, piano and electronic musical instruments, and J F Abraham on flugelhorn, bass guitar, drums and assorted other instruments including a vibraslap. The band have toured internationally and in 2015 they were announced as nominees in the Vanguard breakthrough category of the fourth annual Progressive Music Awards, staged by Prog magazine, which they won.