Stephanie ChaseUS violinist. Born 1957
Stephanie Chase
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1957
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/938287c8-378d-4200-9910-5b5a860bab60
Stephanie Chase Biography (Wikipedia)
Stephanie Ann Chase (born c. 1957) is an American classical violinist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Stephanie Chase Tracks
Sort by
Elegy
Vitezslava Kapralova & Stephanie Chase
Elegy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Elegy
Composer
Last played on
Legend and Burlesque, Op.3
Vitezslava Kapralova, Stephanie Chase & Virginia Eskin
Legend and Burlesque, Op.3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03zc18m.jpglink
Legend and Burlesque, Op.3
Composer
Last played on
String Quartet No 2 in D major (Nocturne)
Alexander Borodin
String Quartet No 2 in D major (Nocturne)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgpq.jpglink
String Quartet No 2 in D major (Nocturne)
Last played on
Back to artist