Reparata & The DelronsFormed 1962. Disbanded 2000
Reparata & The Delrons
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1962
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9382688d-f5c6-4f91-b2b8-1c47b3b41f19
Reparata & The Delrons Biography (Wikipedia)
Reparata and the Delrons was an American girl group. They are best known for their 1965 recordings "Whenever A Teenager Cries" and "Tommy", for the 1968 European hit "Captain of Your Ship" and for Reparata's 1975 solo hit "Shoes".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Reparata & The Delrons Tracks
Sort by
Captain Of Your Ship
Reparata & The Delrons
Captain Of Your Ship
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Captain Of Your Ship
Last played on
Panic
Reparata & The Delrons
Panic
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Panic
Last played on
Shoes
Reparata & The Delrons
Shoes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shoes
Last played on
I'm Nobody's Baby Now
Reparata & The Delrons
I'm Nobody's Baby Now
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Nobody's Baby Now
Last played on
Captain Of Your Heart
Reparata & The Delrons
Captain Of Your Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Captain Of Your Heart
Last played on
Reparata & The Delrons Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist