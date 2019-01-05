Pieter HellendaalBorn 1 April 1721. Died 19 April 1799
Pieter Hellendaal
Pieter Hellendaal (1 April 1721 – 19 April 1799) was an Anglo-Dutch composer, organist and violinist. He was sometimes distinguished with the suffix "The Elder", after the maturity of his musician son, Pieter Hellendaal the Younger.
At age 30, he migrated to England where he lived for the last 48 of his 78 years. He was one of the most famous composers of Dutch origin in the 18th century.
Concerto grosso for strings and continuo in E flat major (Op.3 No.4)
Concerto grosso in G minor, Op 3, No.1
Cello Sonata, Op 5, No.7 (1780)
Concerto grosso in F major, Op 3, No 6
Solo (sonata) for cello and continuo (Op.5 No.1) in G major (1780)
Sonata Prima in G major (Op.5)
Sonata for cello and continuo (Op.5 No.5)
Sonata for cello and continuo no.8 (Op.5) in G major
Concerto Grosso in D minor (Op.3 No.2)
