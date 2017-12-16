Franco FaccioBorn 8 March 1840. Died 21 July 1891
1840-03-08
Francesco (Franco) Antonio Faccio (8 March 1840 in Verona – 21 July 1891 in Monza) was an Italian composer and conductor. Born in Verona, he studied music at the Milan Conservatory from 1855 where he was a pupil of Stefano Ronchetti-Monteviti and, as scholar William Ashbrook notes, "where he struck up a lifelong friendship with Arrigo Boito, two years his junior" and with whom he was to collaborate in many ways.
Initially, he became known as the composer of two operas and, in his years (1871–1889) as music director of the Teatro alla Scala opera house, Faccio became known as a conductor of Verdi's music at La Scala, in different parts of Italy, and abroad.
Amleto (Hamlet) - Opera In 4 Acts
Hamlet Acts III and IV
