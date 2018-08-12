The Ides of MarchFormed 16 October 1964
The Ides of March
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1964-10-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/938009e4-262b-4498-9da0-484602113d22
The Ides of March Biography (Wikipedia)
The Ides of March are an American rock band that had a major US and minor UK hit with the song "Vehicle" in 1970. After going on hiatus in 1973, the band returned with their original line-up in 1990 and has been active since then.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Ides of March Tracks
Sort by
Vehicle
The Ides of March
Vehicle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04ljfc7.jpglink
Vehicle
Last played on
Aire Of Good Feeling
The Ides of March
Aire Of Good Feeling
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mission down the Danube
The Ides of March
Mission down the Danube
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Sense, No Feeling
The Ides of March
No Sense, No Feeling
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Ides of March Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist