Vigilate for 5 voices
William Byrd
Vigilate for 5 voices
Vigilate for 5 voices
O taste and see
Ralph Vaughan Williams
O taste and see
O taste and see
What sweeter music
John Rutter
What sweeter music
What sweeter music
O magnum mysterium
Morten Lauridsen
O magnum mysterium
O magnum mysterium
Hymn to the Mother of God
John Tavener
Hymn to the Mother of God
Hymn to the Mother of God
Puer nobis
Timothy Noon
Puer nobis
Puer nobis
Brother James Air
David Flood
Brother James Air
Brother James Air
New Year Carol
Benjamin Britten
New Year Carol
New Year Carol
Hymn to the virgin
Benjamin Britten
Hymn to the virgin
Hymn to the virgin
Laetentur Coeli
William Byrd
Laetentur Coeli
Laetentur Coeli
A New Year Carol arr Flood
Timothy Noon
A New Year Carol arr Flood
A New Year Carol arr Flood
Listen, Listen, Oh My Child
David Flood
Listen, Listen, Oh My Child
Listen, Listen, Oh My Child
'Canon in D' (feat. David Flood)
Johann Pachelbel
'Canon in D' (feat. David Flood)
'Canon in D' (feat. David Flood)
Listen, Listen Oh My Child (feat. The Choir of Canterbury Cathedral)
David Flood
Listen, Listen Oh My Child (feat. The Choir of Canterbury Cathedral)
Listen, Listen Oh My Child (feat. The Choir of Canterbury Cathedral)
Laetentur coeli for 5 voices (feat. The Choir of Canterbury Cathedral, David Flood & Timothy Noon)
William Byrd
Laetentur coeli for 5 voices (feat. The Choir of Canterbury Cathedral, David Flood & Timothy Noon)
Laetentur coeli for 5 voices (feat. The Choir of Canterbury Cathedral, David Flood & Timothy Noon)
