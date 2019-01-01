Victor Silvester & The Silver Strings Orchestra
Victor Silvester & The Silver Strings Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/937ab162-a711-4e10-ae9c-c250119cbc4e
Tracks
Sort by
Manhattan
Victor Silvester & The Silver Strings Orchestra
Manhattan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Manhattan
Last played on
They Didn't Believe Me
Victor Silvester & The Silver Strings Orchestra
They Didn't Believe Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
They Didn't Believe Me
Last played on
Back to artist