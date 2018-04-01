Cesare Andrea Bixio (11 October 1896 – 5 March 1978) was an Italian composer.

He was one of the most popular Italian songwriters of the 1930s, 1940s, and 1950s.

Bixio was born in Naples, Italy. His hits included Vivere, Mamma, Parlami d'amore, Mariù, La mia canzone al vento, and many others. The lyricist for many of his hits was Bixio Cherubini.

Famous singers who performed Bixio's songs included Beniamino Gigli, Tito Schipa, Carlo Buti, Giuseppe Di Stefano, and Luciano Pavarotti.

He died in Rome in 1978, aged 81.