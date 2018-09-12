Adventures in StereoFormed 1994. Disbanded 2000
Adventures in Stereo
1994
Adventures in Stereo Biography
Adventures in Stereo were a band from Glasgow, Scotland, formed by Primal Scream founding member Jim Beattie in 1994, after his previous band, Spirea X split up.
Adventures in Stereo Tracks
Goodbye (Radio 1 Session, 11 Feb 1997)
Goodbye (Radio 1 Session, 11 Feb 1997)
Down In The Traffic (Radio 1 Session, 11 Feb 1997)
When You're Gone (Radio 1 Session, 11 Feb 1997)
Said You Said (Radio 1 Session, 11 Feb 1997)
A Brand New Day (Radio 1 Session, 11 Feb 1997)
Pretty Things
Pretty Things
There Was A Time
There Was A Time
Down In The Traffic - BBC Session 11/02/1997
Don't Worry Little One
Don't Worry Little One
Cry Your Love Away
Cry Your Love Away
