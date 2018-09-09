Gillian FisherBorn 1950
Gillian Fisher
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1950
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9379c6e8-a8b9-4b50-a578-adc4c36f1706
Gillian Fisher Tracks
Sort by
Timon of Athens, the man-hater - incidental music (Z.632)
Henry Purcell
Timon of Athens, the man-hater - incidental music (Z.632)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Timon of Athens, the man-hater - incidental music (Z.632)
Last played on
Foundling Hospital Anthem
George Frideric Handel
Foundling Hospital Anthem
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Foundling Hospital Anthem
Choir
Last played on
Magnificat in D major, BWV 243
Johann Sebastian Bach
Magnificat in D major, BWV 243
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Magnificat in D major, BWV 243
Ensemble
Last played on
The Fairy Queen: Fill up the Bowl
Henry Purcell
The Fairy Queen: Fill up the Bowl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
The Fairy Queen: Fill up the Bowl
Orchestra
Last played on
The Fairy Queen, Z.629: Act I - Scene of the Drunken Poet
Henry Purcell
The Fairy Queen, Z.629: Act I - Scene of the Drunken Poet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
The Fairy Queen, Z.629: Act I - Scene of the Drunken Poet
Orchestra
Last played on
Symphony, Duet and Chorus 'Let all mankind the pleasure share
Henry Purcell
Symphony, Duet and Chorus 'Let all mankind the pleasure share
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Symphony, Duet and Chorus 'Let all mankind the pleasure share
Last played on
Ode: fly bold rebellion
Henry Purcell
Ode: fly bold rebellion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Ode: fly bold rebellion
Last played on
Waft her, angels, through the skies (Jephtha)
George Frideric Handel
Waft her, angels, through the skies (Jephtha)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Waft her, angels, through the skies (Jephtha)
Last played on
The Fairy Queen - opera Z.629 Act 2 extract
Henry Purcell
The Fairy Queen - opera Z.629 Act 2 extract
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
The Fairy Queen - opera Z.629 Act 2 extract
Choir
Last played on
Schafe können sicher weiden (Cantata No 208)
King's Consort, James Bowman, Michael George, Robert King, Johann Sebastian Bach, John Mark Ainsley & Gillian Fisher
Schafe können sicher weiden (Cantata No 208)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Schafe können sicher weiden (Cantata No 208)
Performer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1992: Prom 40
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8jv2m
Royal Albert Hall
1992-08-21T05:41:10
21
Aug
1992
Proms 1992: Prom 40
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1991: Prom 35
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ej4xj5
Royal Albert Hall
1991-08-18T05:41:10
18
Aug
1991
Proms 1991: Prom 35
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1990: Prom 33
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5qrzc
Royal Albert Hall
1990-08-17T05:41:10
17
Aug
1990
Proms 1990: Prom 33
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1988: Prom 17
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/enwzc8
Royal Albert Hall
1988-08-04T05:41:10
4
Aug
1988
Proms 1988: Prom 17
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist