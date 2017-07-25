Eye-D
Frank Nitzinsky (born 14 October 1974), better known by his stage name, Eye-D, is a Dutch drum & bass producer and DJ based in Goes, The Netherlands. He is one-half of hardcore duo, The Outside Agency, alongside DJ Hidden.nowadays is english teacher to.
