Slainte Mhath were a Celtic fusion band from Cape Breton Island. The band features traditional instruments associated with Celtic music, intertwined with elements of dance, funk, and electronic music. Slainte Mhath have toured extensively throughout North America, Europe and Asia. The band's name is an Irish and Scottish Gaelic greeting meaning good health.

The members of Slainte Mhath frequently collaborate outside of the band. The MacNeil brothers play with their family band Barra MacNeils, and Brian Talbot is the drummer for indie rock band Slowcoaster. John MacPhee plays in a pipe band associated with the Gaelic College of Celtic Arts and Crafts.

Slainte Mhath disbanded in 2005.