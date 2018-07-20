Slàinte MhathFormed 1996. Disbanded 2005
Slàinte Mhath
1996
Slàinte Mhath Biography (Wikipedia)
Slainte Mhath were a Celtic fusion band from Cape Breton Island. The band features traditional instruments associated with Celtic music, intertwined with elements of dance, funk, and electronic music. Slainte Mhath have toured extensively throughout North America, Europe and Asia. The band's name is an Irish and Scottish Gaelic greeting meaning good health.
The members of Slainte Mhath frequently collaborate outside of the band. The MacNeil brothers play with their family band Barra MacNeils, and Brian Talbot is the drummer for indie rock band Slowcoaster. John MacPhee plays in a pipe band associated with the Gaelic College of Celtic Arts and Crafts.
Slainte Mhath disbanded in 2005.
Slàinte Mhath Tracks
Big Jigs: The Panda / Tripping Up The Stairs / The Hay In The Kiln / ....
Slàinte Mhath
Big Jigs: The Panda / Tripping Up The Stairs / The Hay In The Kiln / ....
004 / Good Dryin' / Tolka Polka
Slàinte Mhath
004 / Good Dryin' / Tolka Polka
004 / Good Dryin' / Tolka Polka
THE LAST ONE: THE EASY CLUB/McFADDEN'S/THE STEAMPACKET
Slàinte Mhath
THE LAST ONE: THE EASY CLUB/McFADDEN'S/THE STEAMPACKET
Devil In The Kitchen / Gravel Walks / Wise Maid
Slàinte Mhath
Devil In The Kitchen / Gravel Walks / Wise Maid
Congress/Farewell To Erin
Slàinte Mhath
Congress/Farewell To Erin
Congress/Farewell To Erin
Brucie And Th Troopers/The Flowers Of Red Hill/The Fourth Floor
Slàinte Mhath
Brucie And Th Troopers/The Flowers Of Red Hill/The Fourth Floor
The Easy Club / McFadden's / The Steampacket
Slàinte Mhath
The Easy Club / McFadden's / The Steampacket
Si bheag, si mhor
Slàinte Mhath
Si bheag, si mhor
Si bheag, si mhor
The Congress Rel/Farewell To Ireland
Slàinte Mhath
The Congress Rel/Farewell To Ireland
The Congress Rel/Farewell To Ireland
Gravel Walks
Slàinte Mhath
Gravel Walks
Gravel Walks
Bruce & The Troopers: The Flowers of Redhill; Where's Ma Mace
Slàinte Mhath
Bruce & The Troopers: The Flowers of Redhill; Where's Ma Mace
JUG JAMMIN': DUNCAN THE GAUGER/BIDDY FROM SLIGO
Slàinte Mhath
JUG JAMMIN': DUNCAN THE GAUGER/BIDDY FROM SLIGO
