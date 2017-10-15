Heinrich AlbertBorn 8 July 1604. Died 6 October 1651
1604-07-08
Heinrich Albert (also Heinrich Alberti) (28 June 1604 – 6 October 1651) was a German composer and poet of the 17th century. He was a member of the Königsberg Poetic Society (Königsberger Dichterkreis). As a song composer, he was strongly influenced by Heinrich Schütz.
Liederzyklus in 12 Teilen
Musikalische Kurbishutte - songcycle for 3 voices and continuo
