Hush Arbors
Hush Arbors is the primary musical project of singer-songwriter/guitarist, Keith Wood. His music uses traditional folk merged with elements of country and psychedelic music. Along with releasing solo material Wood is also a current member of Chelsea Light Moving . He has toured with and worked with musicians including Current 93, Six Organs of Admittance, Sunburned Hand of the Man, Jack Rose, Wooden Wand and Voice of the Seven Woods.
Hush Arbors is currently signed to Thurston Moore's Massachusetts-based Ecstatic Peace! label.
