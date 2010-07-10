Alphazone is a German hard trance group from Braunschweig, comprising Alex Zwarg and Arne Reichelt. The group was formed in 1995. In 1996 they released their first single - "Overload". In 2001 they became popular with their remix of DJ Kim's "Jetlag" track and in the following years they released several successful singles.

Aliases: Overload, Saturator, D-Mention, Pump Machine, Nightflight, Nebulus, Geoffrey Whiteman, Aramanja, Bias Bros., Crusader.