Elkie Brooks (born Elaine Bookbinder, 25 February 1945) is an English singer, a vocalist with the bands Dada and Vinegar Joe, and later a solo artist. She gained her biggest success in the late 1970s and 1980s and has been nominated twice for Brit Awards. She is known for her powerful husky bluesy voice and her 13 Top 75 singles such as "Pearl's a Singer", "Lilac Wine", "Don't Cry Out Loud", "Fool (If You Think It's Over)", and "No More the Fool", and a record breaking run of hit albums. She is generally referred to as the "British Queen of Blues". Her 1981 "Pearls" album became the Biggest Selling album by a UK female artist in the history of the charts at that point.