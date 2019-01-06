Elkie BrooksBorn 25 February 1945
Elkie Brooks
1945-02-25
Elkie Brooks Biography (Wikipedia)
Elkie Brooks (born Elaine Bookbinder, 25 February 1945) is an English singer, a vocalist with the bands Dada and Vinegar Joe, and later a solo artist. She gained her biggest success in the late 1970s and 1980s and has been nominated twice for Brit Awards. She is known for her powerful husky bluesy voice and her 13 Top 75 singles such as "Pearl's a Singer", "Lilac Wine", "Don't Cry Out Loud", "Fool (If You Think It's Over)", and "No More the Fool", and a record breaking run of hit albums. She is generally referred to as the "British Queen of Blues". Her 1981 "Pearls" album became the Biggest Selling album by a UK female artist in the history of the charts at that point.
Elkie Brooks Performances & Interviews
Elkie Brooks Live Session!
2017-09-17
Elkie Brooks performs a stunning session in the Musician's Circle.
Elkie Brooks Live Session!
Elkie Brooks - Pearl's a Singer, live in Radio 2's Piano Room
2017-06-06
Elkie treats us to a special rendition of her classic, with live piano accompaniment.
Elkie Brooks - Pearl's a Singer, live in Radio 2's Piano Room
Elkie Brooks once fell through a glass stage...
2017-05-09
Elkie tells Simon how she still suffers after breaking her way through a glass stage
Elkie Brooks once fell through a glass stage...
Elkie Brooks is a Black Belt in aikido!
2017-05-09
Elkie Brooks' exercise regime puts us all to shame...
Elkie Brooks is a Black Belt in aikido!
Elkie Brooks
2016-04-16
The legendary singer on her remarkable career and show at the Cheltenham Festival
Elkie Brooks
Elkie Brooks Live in Session
2015-04-05
Elkie Brooks performs two songs for Terry Wogan. Tracklisting: Make You Feel My Love (Bob Dylan) A Song For You (Leon Russell)
Elkie Brooks Live in Session
Elkie Brooks
2014-11-26
Brian Matthew chats to the jazz singer turned pop star in this archive interview
Elkie Brooks
Elkie Brooks is nominated for the Singers Hall of Fame
2013-02-25
Radio 2 listener Anne Fackman in Great Yarmouth nominates Elkie Brooks for a place in Michael Ball's Singers Hall Of Fame on Radio 2
Elkie Brooks is nominated for the Singers Hall of Fame
Elkie Brooks Tracks
No More The Fool
No More The Fool
Fool If You Think It's Over
Fool If You Think It's Over
Sunshine After The Rain
Sunshine After The Rain
Warm And Tender Love
Warm And Tender Love
Don't Cry Out Loud
Don't Cry Out Loud
Lilac Wine
Lilac Wine
Pearl's A Singer
Pearl's A Singer
Love Ain't Something You Can Get For Free
Love Ain't Something You Can Get For Free
Blue Moon
Blue Moon
Superstar
Superstar
