Nicholas MorrisChoir of Westminster Abbey. Born 16 October 1992
Nicholas Morris
1992-10-16
Nicholas Morris Tracks
To See The Invisible
Emily Howard
Librettist
Last played on
Festival Te Deum, Op. 32
Benjamin Britten
Last played on
Lord, thou hast been our refuge
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Performer
Ensemble
Last played on
Lo, the full, final sacrifice Op.26
Gerald Finzi
The Lord is my shepherd Op.91`1
Lennox Berkeley, Birmingham Conservatoire Chamber Choir, Paul Spicer & Nicholas Morris
Composer
3 Motets: The House of the mind
Herbert Howells
Past BBC Events
Proms 2014: Prom 6: Strauss – Der Rosenkavalier
Royal Albert Hall
2014-07-22T06:01:16
22
Jul
2014
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2013: Prom 60: Britten – Billy Budd
Royal Albert Hall
2013-08-27T06:01:16
27
Aug
2013
Royal Albert Hall
