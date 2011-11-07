Meanwhile, Back in Communist Russia...Formed 1999. Disbanded 2004
Meanwhile, Back in Communist Russia...
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1999
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/936db8ea-2d4b-4d2b-9665-ad8fdecac835
Biography (Wikipedia)
Meanwhile, Back in Communist Russia… (MBICR) was a post-rock band from Oxford, England.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
New Adventures - Session
Meanwhile, Back in Communist Russia...
New Adventures - Session
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
New Adventures - Session
Last played on
Chinese Lantern - Session
Meanwhile, Back in Communist Russia...
Chinese Lantern - Session
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chinese Lantern - Session
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist