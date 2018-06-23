JakobNew Zealand post rock. Formed 1998
Jakob
1998
Jakob Biography (Wikipedia)
Jakob is a New Zealand post-rock band, based in the Hawkes Bay city of Napier. The band consists of guitarist Jeff Boyle, bassist Maurice Beckett, and drummer Jason Johnston. They have been compared to such bands as Mogwai, Sonic Youth, and High Dependency Unit, though they largely eschew any vocals or samples in their songs.
Jakob Tracks
Safety In Numbers
