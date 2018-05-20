Stafford Dean
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/936c0d46-334f-4817-b17c-d305bb7fd033
Stafford Dean Tracks
Sort by
The Rake's Progress: The woods are green
Igor Stravinsky
The Rake's Progress: The woods are green
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkcw.jpglink
The Rake's Progress: The woods are green
Last played on
The Rake's Progress, Act 3 scene 3
Igor Stravinsky
The Rake's Progress, Act 3 scene 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkcw.jpglink
The Rake's Progress, Act 3 scene 3
Last played on
Behold, I bring you glad tidings
Henry Purcell
Behold, I bring you glad tidings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Behold, I bring you glad tidings
Performer
Ensemble
Last played on
Madamina, il catalogo è questo (Don Giovanni)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Madamina, il catalogo è questo (Don Giovanni)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Madamina, il catalogo è questo (Don Giovanni)
Last played on
I was glad
John Scott, Henry Purcell, The Choir of Saint John's Cambridge, English Chamber Orchestra, Ian Partridge, Stafford Dean, Paul Esswood & George Guest
I was glad
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
I was glad
Performer
Choir
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1982: Prom 34
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edfzc8
Royal Albert Hall
1982-08-17T05:36:57
17
Aug
1982
Proms 1982: Prom 34
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1981: Prom 55
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e84rzc
Royal Albert Hall
1981-09-11T05:36:57
11
Sep
1981
Proms 1981: Prom 55
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1980: Prom 02
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecbgwh
Royal Albert Hall
1980-07-19T05:36:57
19
Jul
1980
Proms 1980: Prom 02
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1978: Prom 19
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2cd4f
Royal Albert Hall
1978-08-09T05:36:57
9
Aug
1978
Proms 1978: Prom 19
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1972: Prom 16
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2hn3d
Royal Albert Hall
1972-08-07T05:36:57
7
Aug
1972
Proms 1972: Prom 16
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist