The Rembrandts are an American pop rock duo, formed by Danny Wilde and Phil Solem in 1989. They had previously worked together as members of Great Buildings in 1981. The Rembrandts are best known for "I'll Be There for You", which was used as the theme song for the television sitcom Friends, first broadcast in 1994, and for their top-20 single "Just the Way It Is, Baby" (1990).