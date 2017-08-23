Gerald LevertBorn 13 July 1966. Died 10 November 2006
Gerald Levert
1966-07-13
Gerald Levert Biography (Wikipedia)
Gerald Edward Levert (July 13, 1966 – November 10, 2006) was an American singer-songwriter, producer and actor. Levert is best known for singing with his brother, Sean Levert, and friend Marc Gordon of the vocal group LeVert. Levert was also a member of LSG, a supergroup comprising Keith Sweat, Johnny Gill, and himself. Levert is the son of Eddie Levert, who is the lead singer of the R&B/Soul vocal group The O'Jays.
Gerald Levert Tracks
Casanova
LeVert
Casanova
Casanova
Last played on
I'd Give Anything
Gerald Levert
I'd Give Anything
I'd Give Anything
Last played on
It's a Square Word/Cossack Square
Gerald Levert
It's a Square Word/Cossack Square
It's a Square Word/Cossack Square
Last played on
Dance Ft. Don Cello
Gerald Levert
Dance Ft. Don Cello
Dance Ft. Don Cello
Last played on
Casanova
Gerald Levert
Casanova
Casanova
Last played on
Thinkin Bout It
Gerald Levert
Thinkin Bout It
Thinkin Bout It
Last played on
