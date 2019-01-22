Marcel Azzola (10 July 1927 – 22 January 2019) was a French accordionist of Italian descent; his mother was from Valbondione and his father was from Pradalunga. Azzola was born in Paris.

He performed with Jacques Brel, among others. The famous line "Chauffe, Marcel!" ("Heat up, Marcel") in Brel's song Vésoul refers to him, Azzola, who played the accordion during the recording.