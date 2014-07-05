Strapping FieldhandsFormed 1991
Strapping Fieldhands
1991
Strapping Fieldhands Biography (Wikipedia)
The Strapping Fieldhands are an American indie rock band based in Pennsylvania, and are associated with the Siltbreeze label and American lo-fi psych scene. The band's first live incarnation was a three-piece opening for The Frogs. During the 1990s the Fieldhands would tour extensively with The Grifters, Guided by Voices, Pavement, and Thinking Fellers Union Local 282, playing shows with The Fall, Jon Spencer Blues Explosion, Royal Trux and others.
See: Sparrow Steeple
