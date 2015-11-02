Kalaparusha Maurice McIntyreBorn 24 March 1936. Died 9 November 2013
Kalaparusha Maurice McIntyre
1936-03-24
Biography (Wikipedia)
Kalaparusha Maurice McIntyre (March 24, 1936 – November 9, 2013) was an American free jazz tenor saxophonist.
Tracks
Kcab Emoh
Kcab Emoh
